NOTICE OF CLARENDON BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARING Pursuant to the Town of Clarendon’s Flood Hazard Area Regulations, the Clarendon Board of Zoning Adjustment herby gives notices that on Monday, September 20, 2021, commencing at 6:30PM at the Clarendon Town Hall, it will hold a meeting and a Public Hearing for a Conditional Use permit related to a proposal by ANR to remove the material from Irene which is bermed within Cold River along lands of Ruane and Duncan. AGENDA: 1. Minutes of last meeting 2. Approval of agenda 3. Public Comments 4. Public Hearing 5. Old Business 6. New Business a. possible changes to the CZR b. other 7. Deliberative Session 8. Member Concerns 9. Adjourn *Only those who attend and participate at a hearing may appeal the resulting decision to the Environmental Court. 24 V.S.A. §4471(a) Clarendon Board of Zoning Adjustment R.B. Spencer, Chair
