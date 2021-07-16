NOTICE OF CLARENDON PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARING Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §4464 and the Town of Clarendon Zoning Regulations The Clarendon Planning Commission hereby gives notice that, on Monday July 26, 2021, commencing at 7:00 p.m. at the Clarendon Town Office, it will hold a meeting and conduct a hearing for SITE PLAN REVIEW of a proposal by William & Cintia Morrissey to construct and operate storage units on Vt. Route 7B (site of former Country Squire Motel). At the conclusion of the hearing the commission may enter into deliberative session. AGENDA: 1. Open meeting. Pledge to flag 2. Minutes of last meeting 3. Approval of agenda 4. Public comments 5. Morrissey Public Hearing* - circulate sign-up sheet** 6. Old business 7. New Business a. possible changes to CZR b. review fees c. Casella Act 250 hearing representation d. executive session e. other 8. Member Concerns 9. Adjourn *Only those who attend and participate at a hearing may appeal the resulting decision to the Environmental Court. 24 V.S.A. §4471(a) ** Details of the above projects will be available at the office of the Clarendon Town Clerk during normal business hours. Clarendon Planning Commission R. B. Spencer, Chair Posted July 14, 2021
