TOWN OF BENSON NOTICE OF CONVEYANCE OF MUNICIPAL REAL ESTATE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO THE LEGAL VOTERS OF THE TOWN OF BENSON, VERMONT, pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §1061(a)(1), that the Town of Benson proposes to grant a Quitclaim Deed and Release and Termination of Rights of Reverter to William and Sandra Owens of Orwell, Vermont. The subject property is located at 2618 Stage Road, Benson, Vermont. The purpose of the conveyance is to release, terminate, and extinguish unconditionally and forever each and every property interest arising from the condition that the building currently existing on the property may not be demolished, destroyed or removed from its existing location, and the rights of reverter to the Town of Benson previously imposed on this property pursuant to the Quitclaim Deed from the Town of Benson to William and Sandra Owens dated February 24, 1997, and recorded March 11, 1997, in Book 41 at Page 12-13 of the Town of Benson Land Records. The Quitclaim Deed and Release and Termination of Rights of Reverter will be granted to William and Sandra Owens upon the terms specified therein, unless a petition objecting to the conveyance, signed by at least five percent (5%) of the legal voters of the Town of Benson, is presented to the Town Clerk within thirty (30) days of the date of publication and posting of this notice. The closing on this transaction is anticipated to occur not less than thirty (30) days from the posting and publication of this notice. If such a petition is presented, the Selectboard will cause the question of whether the Town of Benson should grant the Quitclaim Deed and Release and Termination of Rights of Reverter to William and Sandra Owens to be considered at a special Town Meeting called for that purpose, or at the next annual Town Meeting. A copy of the proposed Quitclaim Deed and Release and Termination of Rights of Reverter is available for public inspection at the Benson Town Office, 2760 Stage Road, Benson, Vermont. THIS IS NOT A SOLICITATION FOR BIDS, NOR AN OFFER TO CONVEY THIS REAL ESTATE TO ANY PERSON ON ANY PARTICULAR TERMS OR CONDITIONS. Dated at Benson, Vermont, this 6th day of April, 2020. TOWN OF BENSON By: Guy Charleton,, Selectboard Chair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.