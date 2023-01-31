NOTICE OF DECISION Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets 116 State Street, Montpelier, Vermont 05620 Attention: Farmers in the St. Albans, Otter Creek, and South Lake Basins On February 3, 2020, the Secretary of the Agency of Agriculture issued a decision regarding requiring mandatory Best Management Practices (BMPs) for farms in the St. Albans, Otter Creek, and South Lake Basins. This decision reinforced the February 3, 2016 Revised Secretary’s Decision that BMPs are generally necessary in the basins to achieve compliance with Vermont’s water quality goals. The 2016 Revised Secretary’s Decision was part of a settlement of a lawsuit and petition filed by the Conservation Law Foundation. This notice is also being provided as part of that settlement and reminds farms of the extension of the 2016 Revised Secretary’s Decision to these watersheds. This notice encourages farms within these watersheds to continue to collaborate with AAFM as they perform the assessments and work with farms to develop plans to implement conservation practices to protect and enhance water quality along with the support of farm technical service providers, and other organizations in the Vermont Agricultural Water Quality Partnership. Please visit the Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food and Market’s website for more information about the Secretary’s Decisions at https://agriculture.vermont.gov/water-quality/additional-resources-and-reports/conservation-law-foundation-petition or contact the Agency for assistance at AGR.WaterQuality@vermont.gov or (802) 828-2431.
