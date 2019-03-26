AGENCY OF NATURAL RESOURCES DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTALCONSERVATION WATERSHED MANAGEMENT DIVISION 1 NATIONAL LIFE DRIVE MONTPELIER, VERMONT 05620-3522 Notice of Draft General Permit 3-9020 (2019) Reissuance and Amendment of General Permit 3-9020 for Stormwater Runoff from Construction Sites The Secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is proposing to issue General Permit 3-9020 (2019) for Stormwater Runoff from Construction Sites. Coverage is required under this general permit for discharges of stormwater runoff from construction activities involving one (1) or more acres of land disturbance. In 2008 DEC amended General Permit 3-9020 to the current version which expired on February 5, 2013. The general permit authorizes permittees to discharge stormwater runoff from construction activities provided the project is in compliance with the requirements of the permit. The DEC plans to reissue a construction general permit, General Permit 3-9020 (2019), with changes as described in the Draft General Permit 3-9020 (2019) Fact Sheet. With the exception of the changes noted in the Fact Sheet, the new general permit also incorporates minor corrections, clarifications, and minor format changes that do not alter the terms and conditions of the most recently issued general permit. Process for Public Comments Public comments on the proposed permit are invited and must be received by Friday, May 3, 2019 through the DEC Environmental Notice Bulletin. To submit comments through the Environmental Notice Bulletin you need to register and select to receive notices related to “Stormwater Runoff from Construction Sites General Permit 3-9020 (CGP)” under the “Watershed Management Division Stormwater” heading on the My Subscription page. See the ENB website (https://dec.vermont.gov/permits/enb) for information on registering for and commenting through the ENB. All comments received by the above date will be considered in formulation of the final General Permit 3-9020 (2019). A public meeting will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in the Montpelier Room at the National Life Complex in Montpelier. For additional information on the draft permit please contact Kevin Burke at 802-490-6168 or by email at kevin.burke@vermont.gov
