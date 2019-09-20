AGENCY OF NATURAL RESOURCES DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTALCONSERVATION WATERSHED MANAGEMENT DIVISION 1 NATIONAL LIFE DRIVE MONTPELIER, VERMONT 05620-3522 Notice of Draft Stormwater General Permit 3-9050 The Secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is proposing to issue General Permit 3-9050 for Operational Stormwater Discharges (General Permit 3-9050). Permit coverage will be required under this general permit for discharges of regulated stormwater runoff from new development, redevelopment, previously permitted discharges, certain designated discharges, and impervious surfaces of three or more acres, statewide. This general permit will replace previously issued general permits 3-9010, 3-9015, and 3-9030. This general permit is required by Act 64 of 2015 (the Vermont Clean Water Act) and 10 V.S.A. §1264. Process for Public Comments Public comments on the proposed permit are invited and must be received by November 8, 2019 through the DEC Environmental Notice Bulletin (ENB). To submit comments through the Environmental Notice Bulletin you need to register and select to receive notices related to “General Permit 3-9050 for Operational Stormwater Discharge” under the “Watershed Management Division Stormwater” heading on the “My Subscription” page. See the ENB website (https://dec.vermont.gov/permits/enb) for information on registering for and commenting through the ENB. All comments received by the above date will be considered in formulation of the final General Permit 3-9050. Public meetings will be held as follows: October 28, 2019: Rutland Free Library, Fox Room at 10 Court Street, Rutland City, 2:00 - 3:30 PM October 29, 2019: Montpelier Pavilion Auditorium, at 109 State Street, Montpelier, 2:00 - 3:30 PM October 31, 2019: Milton Municipal Building, Community Room, at 43 Bombardier Road, Milton, 2:00 - 3:30 PM For additional information on the draft general permit please visit https://dec.vermont.gov/watershed/stormwater/9050 or contact Padraic Monks at 802-490-6169 or by email at padraic.monks@vermont.gov.
