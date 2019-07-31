Notice of Filing Federal Return Private Foundation (Form 990-PF) with the I.R.S. The 2018 return of Private Foundation for the Carris Corporate Foundation, Inc., a private foundation, is available for inspection at its principal office, which is located at Carris Reels, Inc., 49 Main Street, Proctor, Vermont, telephone number (802) 773-9111, by any citizen who requests inspection within 180 days of the date this notice is published. The return is available for inspection Monday through Friday during the Foundation’s regular business hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Requests should be directed to the attention of Mr. David Fitz-Gerald.
