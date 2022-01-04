NOTICE OF FILING WITH FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION Green Mountain Power Corporation (Applicant) hereby provides notice of its filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) of the Application for Subsequent License for the Center Rutland Hydroelectric Project (P-2445) (Project). The 275-kilowatt Project is located on the Otter Creek in the Town of Rutland, in Rutland County, Vermont. The current license, issued by FERC on March 31, 1993, is set to expire on December 31, 2023. The filing deadline for subsequent license was on or before December 31, 2021. GMP filed an Application for Subsequent License for the Center Rutland Project on December 22, 2021. A copy of the application and associated reference materials are available for inspection and reproduction, by appointment only, at the applicant’s address of 2152 Post Road, Rutland, VT 05701. The applicant can be contacted, and an appointment can be scheduled by calling Mr. John Greenan at 802-770-2195. Copies of public sections of these documents are also available on the web at http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filings/elibrary.asp.html (reference docket P-2445). Requests for additional studies are due no later than 60 days after FERC’s tendering notice. The FERC will publish subsequent notices soliciting public participation if the application is found acceptable for filing. Any additional questions about this filing can be directed to Katie Sellers at Katie.Sellers@KleinschmidtGroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.