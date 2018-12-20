Notice of Filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Green Mountain Power Corporation Center Rutland Hydroelectric Project FERC No. 2445 Green Mountain Power Corporation (GMP), as required by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC or Commission), hereby gives notice of its intent to seek relicensing of the Center Rutland Hydroelectric Project, FERC No. 2445 (Project). The Project is located on the Otter Creek in the Town of Rutland, Rutland County, Vermont. The Applicant's address is 2152 Post Road, Rutland, Vermont 05701; phone number is 802-770-3213. On or about December 21, 2018, GMP will file with the FERC its Notice of Intent to File a Subsequent License Application (NOI), a Pre- Application Document (PAD), and a request for authorization to use the Traditional Licensing Process (TLP) under Part 4 of the Commission’s Regulations for the Project. The NOI provides notice of GMP’s intent to file a subsequent license application for the Project. The PAD summarizes relevant and available information regarding the Project including a description of the Project facilities and its operations, along with discussion of the surrounding environment and cultural resources. GMP invites resource agencies, Indian tribes, and members of the public likely to be interested in the proceedings to participate in the licensing and to comment on this notice and related matters. The NOI, PAD, TLP request, and associated reference materials will be available for inspection and reproduction online at https://www.ferc.gov/docs- filing/elibrary.asp. They will also be available for inspection during regular business hours at the GMP Corporate Office located at 2152 Post Road, Rutland, VT 05701. GMP is requesting to use the TLP based on informal consultation with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (VDEC) and a thorough desktop review of the site and surrounding resources. Because the Project has a limited physical footprint and GMP is requesting no changes to existing run-of-river operations, environmental issues are generally known and not expected to be extensive. GMP believes that granting the request to use the TLP will not infringe on the ability for agencies or the public to provide comments on the Project, nor on GMP’s ability to address such comments. Comments on the request to use the TLP are due to the Commission no later than 30 days following the filing date of this request or not later than January 20, 2019 (or the next business day). All responses must reference the Center Rutland FERC project number (FERC No. 2445). Comments should address, as appropriate to the circumstances of the request, the (A) likelihood of timely license issuance; (B) complexity of the resource issues; (C) level of anticipated controversy; (D) relative cost of the traditional licensing process compared to the integrated licensing process; (E) the amount of available information and potential for significant disputes over studies; and (F) other factors the commenter believes pertinent. Commenters must submit an electronic filing via FERC’s website (http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/ferconline.asp) pursuant to 18 CFR§ 385.2003(c) or an original and eight copies of their comments to the Office of the Secretary, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 888 First Street NE, Washington, DC 20426.
