Notice of Final Public Hearing Downtown Rutland Strategic Plan The City of Rutland received $15,000 from the State of Vermont under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held via teleconference at 1(786) 535-3211 Access Code: 842-385-197 on October 5, 2020 at 6:45 pm to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the range of community development activities that have been undertaken under this program, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine a statement of the use of these funds. The VCDP funds received have been used to accomplish the following activities: Together with Other Resources, the City of Rutland hired a consultant to conduct a market analysis and strategic plan for the Special Benefits District of Downtown Rutland. The full plan “Reimagine Rutland” can be found online at www.rutlandvtbusiness.com. Information on this project may be obtained from and viewed by appointment only at the Clerk’s office in City Hall during the hours of 8:30 am - 4:30 pm. Should you require any special accommodations, please contact Barbara Spaulding at 802-775-2910 to ensure appropriate accommodations are made. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY) #1-800-253-0191. Rutland City Board of Aldermen
