NOTICE OF FISHING REGULATION RULE CHANGE – Chittenden Reservoir – Effective January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2030, fishing regulations for WALLEYE will be under Test Water Designation, pursuant to the provision of 10 V.S.A. §4142. During the above specified period, Walleye Fishing in Chittenden Reservoir (Chittenden, Rutland County) shall be in accordance with the following: 1) Legal Length Limit: 18 to 20 inches. All walleye under 18 inches and over 20 inches must be released; 2) Daily Limit: 1 walleye; 3) Open Season: June 1 to March 15, inclusive.
