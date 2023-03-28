STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION Rutland Unit Docket No. 23-CV-00778 HERITAGE FAMILY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, Plaintiff vs. GARY R. KUPFERER, ESQ., ADMINISTRATOR, OF THE ESTATE OF WALTER GILMAN, III a/k/a WALTER P. GILMAN, III, et al, Defendants NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a certain Mortgage Deed given by Walter P. Gilman, III to Heritage Family Federal Credit Union (“Bank”), dated October 31, 2008 and recorded in Book 569, at Page 519 in the City of Rutland Land Records (“Mortgage”), for breach of the conditions of said Mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 9:00 AM on April 19, 2023, at the site of the real property with an address of 67 Phillips Street, Rutland City, Vermont, all and singular the premises described in said Mortgage: TO WIT: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Walter P. Gilman, III by Quitclaim Deed from Sandra S. Gilman, dated September 18, 1998, and recorded on October 15, 1998, in Book 379, Page 714 of the City of Rutland Land Records. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Walter P. Gilman, III and Sandra S. Gilman by Administrator’s Deed of John West Whelden, Executor of the Estate of Priscilla West Whelden, dated October 26, 1988, and recorded in Book 280, Page 630 of the City of Rutland Land Records. Said lands and premises are more particularly described as follows: Being the premises known as 67 Phillips Street, in said City of Rutland, and being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to B. Marsh Whelden and Priscille West Whelden, husband and wife, by deed of Thomas L. Welch and wife, dated May 31, 1963 and recorded in Rutland City Land Records in Book 122, at Page 203, and bounded and described as follows: Being a parcel of land situated on the westerly side of Phillips Street, having a frontage of 77.0 feet and a depth of 202.0 feet, the northeast corner of which is located about 252.0 feet southerly of the south line of Field Avenue and being the southerly 38.0 feet of Lot #79 and the northerly 39.0 feet of Lot #78 on the Corrected Plan of Lots owned by John M. Allen, a copy of which Plan is on file in Book 1, at Page 7 of the Rutland City Plan of Lots. Reference is hereby made to the above-mentioned instruments, the records thereof, and references therein made, and their respective records and references, and the Stipulated Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale issued February 28, 2023 in further aid of this description. Terms of Sale. The property will be sold in its entirety to the highest bidder as a single unit. It is up to each bidder to perform its own due diligence with respect to the property prior to the public sale that a bidder deems sufficient. The public sale of the Mortgaged Property will be “AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH ALL FAULTS” (known or unknown), with no representations or warranties of any kind whatsoever, with the purchaser taking all defects and risks associated with or connected to the property being sold, and all liens of record, restrictions, easements, improvements, covenants, tenancies, rights, encumbrances, and matters of any kind and every nature which may take precedence over the lien of the mortgage being foreclosed. The high bidder is responsible for the payment of the property taxes and municipal assessments, and any fire district taxes (delinquent and current, with all penalties and interest as of the date of closing on the sale of the property after confirmation of the sale by the Vermont Superior Court). In order to qualify to bid at the public sale, at the time of sale, interested persons, other than from the mortgagee, must present to the auctioneer a deposit of $10,000 in the form of cash, a bank treasurer's check, or certified funds. The deposit is subject to forfeiture. The mortgagee has the right to credit bid at the sale without producing any deposit. The remaining balance of the purchase price shall be paid in good funds at closing, to occur within thirty (30) days of the public sale or fourteen (14) days of Court Confirmation of the Sale by the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit, Civil Division, whichever is later. The sale is subject to confirmation by the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit, Civil Division. The successful bidder, other than the mortgagee, will have to sign a purchase and sale agreement at the conclusion of the public sale. If the Plaintiff makes the highest bid, Plaintiff shall be required to pay cash or certified funds only to the extent that its bid is in excess of the sum due it by the Defendant Mortgagor up to the date of sale under the Judgment and Decree and the costs and expenses of the sale. The person holding the public sale may, for good cause, adjourn the sale one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due mortgagee plaintiff, including all costs and expenses of sale. Other terms to be announced at the time of the sale. Inquiries to auctioneer or mortgagee’s counsel. Sale to be conducted by Vermont licensed auctioneer. By: /s/ Elizabeth A. Glynn, Esq.____ Dated: March 9, 2023 Elizabeth A. Glynn, Esq. Ryan Smith & Carbine, Ltd. PO Box 310 Rutland, VT 05702 (802) 786-1000 Attorney for Mortgagee/Plaintiff
