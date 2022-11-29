Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 51F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.