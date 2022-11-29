NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE Pursuant to the Amended Judgement of Foreclosure and Order for Public Sale, Order dated September 21, 2022 and filed September 22, 2022, in the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit, Civil Division, in the matter captioned Vermont Community Loan Fund, Inc. v. Rebecca Murray a/k/a Rebecca Wetmore et. al., Docket No.: 22-CV-01201 (the Judgment), and the premises described in said Judgment and in the mortgage given by Rebecca Wetmore to Vermont Community Loan, Inc., recorded April 9, 2007 in Book 542 at Page 655 of the City of Rutland, Vermont Land Records, of which mortgage the undersigned Vermont Community Loan, Inc. is holder, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same, the mortgaged property located at 34 Meadow Street in the City of Rutland, Vermont, will be sold at Public Auction at the site of the mortgaged property at 10:00 a.m. on the 29th day of December, 2022. Terms of Sale: The property will be sold in its entirely, “AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH ALL FAULTS” (known or unknown), with no representations or warranties of any kind whatsoever, to highest bidder as a single unit. It is up to each bidder to perform its own due diligence, that a bidder deems sufficient, with respect to the property prior to the public sale. The property will be sold subject to the City of Rutland real estate taxes and all municipal assessments (delinquent and current, with all penalties and interest) and all prior liens of record, restrictions, easements, improvements, covenants, tenancies, rights, encumbrances, and matters of any kind and every nature which may take precedence over the lien of the mortgage being foreclosed. The high bidder will be responsible for the payment of the real estate taxes and all municipal assessments due to the City of Rutland (delinquent and current) as of the date of closing on the sale of the property after confirmation of the sale by Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit, Civil Division. In order to qualify to bid at the public sale, at the time of sale, interested persons, other than the mortgagee, must present to the auctioneer for approval by the mortgagee or its agent a deposit of Ten Thousand Dollars ($10,000.00) in cash, or by certified, cashier's, treasurer's or bank check, made payable to mortgagee, or in another form of immediately available funds determined by mortgagee, in his sole discretion to be satisfactory. The mortgagee has the right to credit bid at the sale without producing any deposit and also to reject any and all bids at the sale of premises. The remaining balance of the purchase price shall be paid in good funds at a closing, to occur within forty-five (45) days of the public sale or within ten (10) days of Court confirmation of the sale by the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit, Civil Division, whichever is later. The sale is subject to confirmation by the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit, Civil Division. Failure to pay the balance of the purchase price when due will result in forfeiture of the deposit which shall be applied to cover the expenses of sale and any subsequent sale, with any amount remaining to be retained by mortgagee plaintiff. The successful bidder, other than the mortgagee, will have to sign a NO CONTINGENCY purchase and sale agreement satisfactory to the mortgagee at the conclusion of the public sale. If the high bidder withdraws his or her bid or fails to pay the full balance within the time set forth above, the Mortgaged Property may, at the sole discretion of mortgagee plaintiff, be sold to a back-up bidder from the first sale or shall again be offered for sale under the terms and conditions of the Judgment. In either event, the mortgagee plaintiff shall file an amended report of sale if the first report of sale had been filed prior to the withdrawal of the high bidder. Vermont Community Loan Fund, Inc. reserves the right to cancel or postpone the public sale at any time. The mortgagors are entitled to redeem the premises at any time up to the date of the judicial sale by paying the full amount due to mortgagee plaintiff, including all costs and expenses of sale, plus all amounts owed pursuant to the Judgment. Other terms may be announced at the time of the sale. Inquiries to auctioneer or mortgagee's counsel may be forwarded to either the Auctioneer or Plaintiff’s attorney. Sale to be conducted by: Auctioneer: Robert M. Prozzo Prozzo Auction Gallery 207 North Main Street Rutland, Vermont 802-773-2691 http://www.prozzoauctions.com/ Attorney for Vermont Community Fund, Inc.: John J. Kennelly, Esq. Shannon E. Lamb, Esq. Pratt Vreeland Kennelly Martin & White, Ltd. P.O. Box 280 Rutland, VT 05702-0280 Telephone: (802) 775-7141 Dated: November 18, 2022 /s/ Shannon E. Lamb____ John J. Kennelly, Esq. Shannon E. Lamb, Esq. Pratt Vreeland Kennelly Martin & White, Ltd. P.O. Box 280 Rutland, VT 05702-0280 Telephone: (802) 775-7141 E-mail: sel@vermontcounsel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.