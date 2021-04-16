STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 514-9-19 RDCV FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR FREDDIE MAC SEASONED CREDIT RISK TRANSFER TRUST, SERIES 2017-3, AS OWNER OF THE RELATED MORTGAGE LOAN v. CLINTON H. DODGE OCCUPANTS OF: 3916 North Road, Castleton VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 14, 2020 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Clinton H. Dodge and Doreen P. Sweeney-Dodge and to ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc., dated January 15, 2007 and recorded in Book 137 Page 507 of the land records of the Town of Castleton, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) An Assignment of Mortgage from CitiMortgage, Inc., successor by merger to ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc. to Nationstar Mortgage LLC dated October 11, 2016 and recorded in Book 176 Page 242; and (2) An Assignment of Mortgage from Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as trustee for Freddie Mac Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust, Series 2017-3,as owner of the Related Mortgage Loan dated August 19, 2019 and recorded in Book 199 Page 261 both of the land records of the Town of Castleton for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 3916 North Road, Castleton, Vermont on May 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: A certain piece of land in Castleton in the County of Rutland and State of Vermont, described as follows, viz: "Beginning at an iron pipe in the northerly line of Town Highway No. 17, known as Pencil Mill Road, which iron pipe is located South 59° 03' East 200.0 feet along the northerly line of Pencil Mill Road from an iron pipe marking the intersection of the easterly line of Town Highway #54 known as Crystal Meadows Road with the Northerly line of said Pencil Mill Road and also marks the southeasterly corner of Lot No. 121 of a plan of lots hereinbelow set forth; and proceeding North 14° 07' East along the easterly line of said lot 121 a distance of 150.0 feet to an iron pipe at the northeasterly corner thereof; thence proceeding South 75° 53' East along the southerly line of Lot 127 of the said plan of lots a distance of 100.0 feet to an iron pipe at the southeasterly corner thereof; thence proceeding South 14° 07' West a distance of 150.0 feet to an iron pipe in the northerly line of Pencil Mill Road; thence proceeding North 75° 53' West along the northerly line of said highway a distance of 100.0 feet to the point and place of beginning. The premises described hereby are the same as those depicted as being Lot #122 on a plan of lots entitled "Section E, Crystal Meadows Area, Property of Castleton Development Commission, Lake Bomoseen," as prepared by Lee Lowell in 1962 and 1963, a copy of which survey is on file in the office of the Castleton Town Clerk and to which reference may be had for a further and more complete description. Being the same premises conveyed to Doreen P. Sweeney-Dodge and Clinton O. Dodge from Thomas N. Valente and Edith L Valente, husband and wife by Warranty Deed dated 7/25/1986 and recorded 7/28/1986 as Instrument or Book/Page No. 69 / 456 of the Castleton Town Clerk's Office, SHOWN FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY: ADDRESS: 3916 North Road, Castleton, VT 05735 PARCEL ID# 335100031 Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED: March 31, 2021 By: /s/ Loraine L. Hite Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
