STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION Rutland Unit Docket No.: 542-10-19 Rdcv HEMLOCK RIDGE PROPERTIES LLC, Plaintiff vs. WILLIAM J. DYDO, JR.; et al, Defendants NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a certain Mortgage Deed given by William J. Dydo, Jr. to Bar Harbor Bank and Trust, successor in Interest by Merger to Lake Sunapee Bank, fsb (“Bank”), dated September 7, 2016 and recorded in Book 175, at Page 248 and Assignment of Rents dated September 7, 2016 and recorded in Book 175, Page 255, and by Assignment of Mortgage, Assignment of Rents and Responsibilities Under Foreclosure Judgment of Bar Harbor Bank and Trust as assigned to Hemlock Ridge Properties LLC dated January 21, 2022 and recorded in Book 226, Page 201, all in the Town of Castleton Land Records (“Mortgage”), for breach of the conditions of said Mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 11:00 AM on March 17, 2022, at the site of the real property with an address of 0 Vincent-Egan Road, Castleton, Vermont, all and singular the premises described in said Mortgage: TO WIT: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to William J. Dydo, Jr. by Warranty Deed from Darren McIntyre, dated September 7, 2016 and recorded on September 12, 2016 in Book 175, Page 241 of the Town of Castleton Land Records. “Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to David Paparoski by Warranty Deed of Christopher Rumph and Andrea Rumph dated July 31, 2000 and recorded in Book 109 at Page 670 of the Castleton Land Records, and being more particularly described therein as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Christopher Rumph and Andrea Rumph, husband and wife by Quit Claim Deed of Navesink Associates, Inc., a Vermont Corporation, Christopher Rumph and Andrea Rumph and Joseph L. Sessock and Pamela J. Sessock recorded September 2, 1986 in Book 70, Pages 58-60 of the Land Records of the Town of Castleton, Vermont, being more particularly described as follows: Being a portion of the land and premises conveyed to Navesink Associates, Inc. by Deed of Dennis Bronson and Merle Bronson, dated December 22, 1978 and recorded in Book 60 at Pages 184-185 of the Castleton Town Land Records. Reference is made to a certain survey prepared by Donald J. Kehoe, Jr., dated December 29, 1978 and bearing the caption “Navesink Assoc. Inc. Castleton, Vermont”. The description of the parcel herein conveyed, to wit: Lot #3, is taken from said survey which shall be controlling for all purposes. Beginning at a point marking the southeasterly corner of said Lot #3 and the southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Bingham, which point is situated in a fence marking the northerly line of lands now or formerly of Lamphere; thence N 14° E a distance of 255 feet to a point marking the northeasterly corner of the parcel herein conveyed, which point is situated in the southerly line of Lot #2; thence N 76° W a distance of 207 feet, more or less, to a point marking the northwesterly corner of the parcel herein conveyed and marking the southwesterly corner of said Lot #2; thence +/- S 20° W a distance of 295 feet, more or less, to a point marking the southwesterly corner of the parcel herein conveyed, which point is situated in a fence line; thence S 85° 15’ E a distance of 241 feet along said fence line marking the northerly lines of lands now or formerly of Lamphere to the point or place of beginning; hereby described Lot #3 containing 1.3 acres, more or less. Hereby also remising, releasing and quitclaiming unto the said Christopher and Andrea Rumph and their heirs and assigns, all right and title which the said Grantors have in and to all appurtenances to said parcel as may appear of record. This conveyance is made in connection with a partition of lands and premises of the parties.” Reference is hereby made to the above-mentioned instruments, the records thereof, and references therein made, and their respective records and references, and the Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale issued October 4, 2021 in further aid of this description. Terms of Sale. The property will be sold in its entirety to the highest bidder as a single unit. It is up to each bidder to perform its own due diligence with respect to the property prior to the public sale that a bidder deems sufficient. The public sale of the Mortgaged Property will be “AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH ALL FAULTS” (known or unknown), with no representations or warranties of any kind whatsoever, with the purchaser taking all defects and risks associated with or connected to the property being sold, and all liens of record, restrictions, easements, improvements, covenants, tenancies, rights, encumbrances, and matters of any kind and every nature which may take precedence over the lien of the mortgage being foreclosed. The high bidder is responsible for the payment of the property taxes and municipal assessments, and any fire district taxes (delinquent and current, with all penalties and interest as of the date of closing on the sale of the property after confirmation of the sale by the Vermont Superior Court). In order to qualify to bid at the public sale, at the time of sale, interested persons, other than from the mortgagee, must present to the auctioneer a deposit of $10,000 in the form of cash, a bank treasurer's check, or certified funds. The deposit is subject to forfeiture. The mortgagee has the right to credit bid at the sale without producing any deposit. The remaining balance of the purchase price shall be paid in good funds at closing, to occur within thirty (30) days of the public sale or fourteen (14) days of Court Confirmation of the Sale by the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit, Civil Division, whichever is later. The sale is subject to confirmation by the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit, Civil Division. The successful bidder, other than the mortgagee, will have to sign a purchase and sale agreement at the conclusion of the public sale. If the Plaintiff makes the highest bid, Plaintiff shall be required to pay cash or certified funds only to the extent that its bid is in excess of the sum due it by the Defendant Mortgagor up to the date of sale under the Judgment and Decree and the costs and expenses of the sale. The person holding the public sale may, for good cause, adjourn the sale one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due mortgagee plaintiff, including all costs and expenses of sale. Other terms to be announced at the time of the sale. Inquiries to auctioneer or mortgagee’s counsel. Sale to be conducted by Vermont licensed auctioneer. By: /s/ Elizabeth A. Glynn, Esq. Dated: February 9, 2022 Elizabeth A. Glynn, Esq. Ryan Smith & Carbine, Ltd. PO Box 310 Rutland, VT 05702 (802) 786-1000 Attorney for Mortgagee/Plaintiff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.