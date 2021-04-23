STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 217-4-17 RDCV THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR NEWCASTLE MORTGAGE SECURITIESTRUST 2007-1 v. ANDREW H. MONTROLL, SUCCESSOR ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF MARION BURKE, PETER W. GIANCOLA AND DAVID A. GIANCOLA OCCUPANTS OF: 113 Granger St., Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered March 5, 2021 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Robert Burke and Marion Burke to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Fremont Investment & Loan, dated February 9, 2007 and recorded in Book 541 Page 480 of the land records of the City of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Fremont Investment & Loan to The Bank of New York Mellon f/k/a The Bank of New York as Indenture trustee for Newcastle Mortgage Securities Trust 2007-1 dated March 30, 2017 and recorded in Book 662 Page 917 of the land records of the City of Rutland, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 113 Granger St., Rutland, Vermont on May 21, 2021 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Property Description For Properly Located at 113 Granger Street, Rutland Owned by Marion Burke Being the same lands and premises as were conveyed to Marion Burke and Robert Burke by Quitclaim Deed of Robert Burke dated and recorded on July 3, 1991 in Book 304, Page 76 of the Land Records of the City of Rutland and therein described as follows: Being the same lands and premises as were conveyed to Robert Burke by Warranty Deed of Ronald J. Pomykala dated and recorded on July 3, 1991 in Book 304, Page 74 of the Land Records of the city of Rutland and therein described as follows: The following described real estate situated in the City of Rutland, Vermont, being more particularly described as follows: Beginning in the west line of Granger Street at the south-east corner of land of the late Catherine Fagan, and running thence westerly along said line of Fagan and lands of the late William Devers about one hundred thirty-one feet (thence) southerly in said Devers east line about eighty-one feet, thence easterly in the north line of land formerly of Alice Griffin about one hundred thirty-one feet to Granger Street, and thence northerly in the west line of said Granger Street about eighty-one feet to the place of beginning. Address: 113 Granger St.; Rutland, VT 05701 Tax map or Parcel ID No.: 113 Granger St. Subject to the boundary line adjustment evidenced by Quitclaim Deed from Marion J. Burke to Peter W. Giancola and David A. Giancola dated March 13, 2012 and recorded March 14, 2012 in Book 609 Page 641 of the City of Rutland Land Records: Commencing at a point of beginning, being an iron pin located near the westerly side of Granger Street and marking a corner between 117 Granger Street and 113 Granger Street; then running northerly in a line essentially parallel with said westerly line of Granger Street for a distance of five (5’) feet, more or less; then running westerly a distance of forty three (43’) feet, more or less, to an existing steel fence post and iron pin located on land of Grantor, then running easterly in a line back to said point of beginning. Meaning and intending to convey an area so bounded comprising of one hundred and twelve and one half (112.5) square feet, more or less, as a boundary line adjustment between 117 Granger Street and 113 Granger Street. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED: April 9, 2021 By: /s/ Loraine L. Hite __________________________ Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.