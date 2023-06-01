STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, DOCKET NO: 20-CV-00619 CIVIL DIVISION U. S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE OF AMERICAN HOMEOWNER PRESERVATION TRUST SERIES AHP SERVICING v. TIMOTHY J. TRUMAN, STACEY L. TRUMAN AND CITIFINANCIAL, INC. OCCUPANTS OF: 15 Spring Street, Springfield VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 10, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Timothy J. Truman and Stacey L. Truman to CitiFinancial, Inc., dated August 23, 2007 and recorded in Volume 404 Page 139 of the land records of the Town of Springfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignment of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Citifinancial, Inc. to Christiana Trust, A Division of Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee for Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust, Series 2012-18 dated January 28, 2013 and recorded in Volume 511 Page 112; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Christiana Trust, A Division of Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee for Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust, Series 2012-18 to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., dated June 24, 2014 and recorded in Volume 536 Page 256; (3) Assignment of Mortgage from J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee for Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A, dated September 16, 2015 and recorded in Volume 590, Page 86; (4) Assignment of Mortgage from Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee for Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A to CitiMortgage, Inc., dated October 10, 2019 and recorded in Volume 619, page 133; (5) Corrective Assignment of Mortgage from Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB as Trustee for Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A to CitiFinancial, Inc., dated February 12, 2020 and recorded in Volume 623, Page 159; (6) Assignment of Mortgage from CitiFinancial, Inc. to Revolve Capital Group LLC dated August 28, 2020 and recorded in Volume 630, Page 293; and (7) Assignment of Mortgage from Revolve Capital Group LLC to U.S. Bank Trust, National Association, as Trustee of American Homeowner Preservation Trust Series AHP Servicing, dated April 21, 2022 and recorded in Volume 663, Page 235, all of the land records of the Town of Springfield for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 15 Spring Street, Springfield, Vermont on June 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND IN TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD, WINDSOR COUNTY, STATE OF VT, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN VOLUME 0307 PAGE 0197 ID#26-4-14, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO CITIMORGAGE, INC., BY LIMITED WARRANTY DEED OF THE SECRETARY, U.S. DEPARMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS DATED MARCH 18, 2004 AND RECORDED IN VOLUME 304, PAGE 339 OF THE SPRINGFIELD LAND RECORDS AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS A METES AND BOUNDS PROPERTY. BEING THE SAME FEE SIMPLE PROPERTY CONVEYED BY WARRANTY FROM CITIMORTGAGE, INC. A MORTGAGE CORPORATION BY NANCY LEONG, AVP, DULY AUTHORIZED AGENT TO STACEY L. TRUMAN AND TIMOTHY J. TRUMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE TENANCY BY ENTIRETY, DATED 04/08/2004 RECORDED ON 04/26/2004 IN VOLUME 0307, PAGE 0197 IN TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD LAND RECORDS, STATE OF VT. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : May 26, 2023 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren____________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.,Bar#5570 Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
