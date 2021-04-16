STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 26-1-18 RDCV WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST F v. NICOLE M. KENNEDY, TRAVIS S. KENNEDY, U.S. SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION AND SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT OCCUPANTS OF: 307 Windy Lane, Clarendon VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 28, 2018 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Nicole M. Kennedy and Travis S. Kennedy to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for MetLife Home Loans, a division of MetLife Bank, N.A, dated June 1, 2010 and recorded in Book 139 Page 98 of the land records of the Town of Clarendon, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) An Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for MetLife Home Loans, a division of MetLife Bank, N.A. to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association dated November 25, 2014 and recorded in Book 149 Page 185 and (2) An Assignment of Mortgage from JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust F dated January 9, 2020 and recorded in Book 158 Page 39 both of the land records of the Town of Clarendon, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 307 Windy Lane, Clarendon, Vermont on May 11, 2021 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Travis S. Kennedy and Nicole M. Kennedy, husband and wife, by warranty deed of Adam B. Boynton and Emily R. Creighton dated June 1, 2010 and not yet but to be recorded in the Town of Clarendon Land Records and being more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Adam B. Boynton and Emily R. Creighton by warranty deed of Donald A. Randazzo dated July 28, 2006 and recorded in Book 126 at Page 764 of the Town of Clarendon Land Records and being more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Donald A. Randazzo and Heidi K. Randazzo by Warranty Deed of Christopher J. Halliday and Hillary A. Halliday dated October 15, 2004 and recorded in the Town of Clarendon Land Records in Book 120, Pages 348-350. The land and premises hereby conveyed consist of two parcels described as follows: A parcel of land conveyed by Martha R. Richter and Robert F. LaFrancis and Jaye S. LaFrancis, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed dated August 25, 1972 and recorded in Book 36 at Page 453 of the Clarendon Land Records and therein described as follows: “Commencing at an iron pipe in the north line of the LANE so-called, approximately 324 feet westerly of an iron pipe at the corner of the LANE and COLD RIVER ROAD, thence North 18 degrees West 203 feet along land now owned by Bruckner to an iron pipe, thence running North 3 degrees West a distance of 176 feet along land now of Bruckner to an iron pipe, thence running North 85 degrees West a distance of 115 feet to an iron pipe and land of Norman Byron; thence running South 3 degrees East along land of Norman Byron a distance of 176 feet to an iron pipe; thence continuing along land of Norman Byron South 18 degrees East a distance of 203 feet to an iron pin in the North Line of the LANE, thence running South 85 degrees East along the North line of the LANE a distance of 115 feet to the place of beginning. Containing 1 (one) acre. For a further description refer to Map No. 2564 by Landmark Surveying Co. dated April 22, 1971.” A second parcel of land conveyed by Peter A. Altrui to Robert F. LaFrancis and Jaye S. LaFrancis, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed dated September 14, 1972 and recorded in Book 39 at Page 486 of the Clarendon Land Records and therein described as follows: “Beginning at an iron pipe marking the present southwesterly corner of lands of Martha-Richter; thence proceed North 85˚ 54’ West along the northerly line of a supposed town road connecting the Cold River Road and East Road and passing the lands formerly of Carrara a distance of 39.0 feet to an iron pipe, thence proceeding the computed bearing of North 6˚ 32’ West a distance of 191.03 to a 2” iron pipe marking an interior corner in the westerly line of said lands of Richter; Thence proceeding South 17˚ 29’ East along the westerly line of lands of Richter a distance of 201.9 feet to the point and place of beginning. “The premises described hereby contain about 3,661 square feet or .084 acres, more or less. Subject, however, to all easements and rights of way of record, if any, including easements for utility purposes. Reference is made to said deed and to its record and to the deeds and records therein referred to in further aid of this description. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED: March 11, 2021 By: /s/ Loraine L. Hite Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
