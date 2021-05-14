STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDHAM UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 390-10-19 WMCV WILMINGTON TRUST, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE OF MFRA TRUST 2014-2 v. MELVIN J. TWITCHELL OCCUPANTS OF: 283 Main Street, (South Londonderry) Londonderry VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered March 23, 2021 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Melvin J. Twitchell to Option One Mortgage Corporation, a California Corporation, dated August 12, 2003 and recorded in Book XX Page 187 of the land records of the Town of Londonderry, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Sand Canyon Corporation FKA Option One Mortgage Corporation to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America National Association, as trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as trustee for Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust, Mortgage Pass- Through Certificates Series 2003-BC13 dated May 3, 2019 and recorded in Book 84 Page 62; (2) An Assignment of Mortgage from U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America National Association, as trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as trustee for Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust , Mortgage Pass- Through Certificates Series 2003-BC13 to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. dated August 9, 2018 and recorded in Book 83 Page 267; and (3) An Assignment of mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. to Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee of MFRA Trust 2014-2 dated October 8, 2019 and recorded in Book 85 Page 67 all the land records of the Town of Londonderry for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 283 Main Street, (South Londonderry) Londonderry, Vermont on June 10, 2021 at 1:00 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all, and the same land and premises conveyed to Melvin J. Twitchell by deed of the Elizabeth G. Pingree Estate dated August 26, 1994 and recorded in Book 51, Page 532 of the Tbwn of Londonderry, Vermont Land Records and more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Elizabeth G. Pingree by deed of Winfred M. Hosley dated April 4, 1945 and recorded in Book 25, Page 446 of the Town of Londonderry, Vermont Land Records and more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same land and premises which was conveyed to Winfred M. Hosley by Nat L. Divoll Jr. Administrator of Lyle W. Hunt Est. - by his deed dated November 21, 1939 and recorded in Londonderry Land Records, Book 25, Page 192, to which record may be had. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED: April 26, 2021 By: /s/ Loraine L. Hite Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
