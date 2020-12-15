STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 285-5-19 RDCV LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC v. RICHARD C. COREY AND STATE FARM BANK, FSB OCCUPANTS OF: 52 Allen Street, Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered February 26, 2020, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Richard C. Corey to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mortgageit, Inc., dated October 23, 2006 and recorded in Book 534 Page 171 of the land records of the City of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mortgageit, Inc. to OneWest Bank, FSB dated September 28, 2009 and recorded in Book 582 Page 559 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from OneWest Bank, FSB to Lakeview Loan Servicing dated August 24, 2017 and recorded in Book 667 Page 788, both of the land records of the City of Rutland for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 52 Allen Street, Rutland, Vermont on January 7, 2021 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Richard C Corey by Warranty Deed of Howard D Corey Jr and Muriel J. Corey husband and wife, dated December 4, 1992 and recorded in Book 320, Pages 32-34 of the City of Rutland Land Records Being all and singular the same land and premises conveyed by Marguerite F Corey to Howard D Corey, Jr., and Muriel J. Corey, husband and wife by deed dated April 11, 1978 and recorded in Book 198, Page 503 of the City of Rutland Land Records to which deed and the record thereof reference may be had and described therein as follows "Parcel #1 Being the same land and premises conveyed by Clinton J. Lawson and Alice J. Lawson, husband and wife, to Howard D. Corey, Sr. and Marguerite F. Corey, husband and wife, by deed dated May 21st, 1948, recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records in Book 82, Page 497, to which deed and the record thereof reference is hereby made, and in said deed described as follows: 'Beginning at a point in the south line of those lands and premises owned by the said Grantors herein on the south side of Allen Street, eighty-five (85) feet easterly on the southeasterly corner of said premises and running thence westerly along the said south line of said lands of Grantors herein fifty (50) feet, more or less, to lands supposed to be owned by Ethel C. Rousseau and occupied by Jerome Rousseau and wife; thence northerly along the east line of said lands of said Rousseau two hundred and fourteen (214) feet, more or less to the southeasterly corner of lands owned by the grantees herein, thence easterly along the present southerly line of said lands of said grantees fifty (50) feet, and thence southerly in a line parallel with the hereinbefore described easterly line of said Rousseau two hundred and fourteen (214) feet, more or less to the place of beginning Parcel #2 BEing the same lands and premises conveyed by the Rutland Savings Bank to Howard D Corey, husband and wife [sic], by deed dated February 24, 1950, recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records in Book 85, Page 215, to which deed and the record thereof reference is hereby made and in said deed described as follows 'Being the premises known as No 52 Allen Street in the said City of Rutland and being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Rutland Savings Bank by deed of George F. Jones, Administrator, dated August 31, 1943 and recorded in Rutland City Land Records in Book 70 at page 356 and in said deed describe as follows Beginning in the south line of Allen Street at the northwest corner of land supposed to belong to E. E. Knight and wife and runing thence southerly along the west line of said land of said Knight and wife thirteen and one-fifth rods to a corner, thence westerly along the north line of said land supposed to belong to said Knight and wife and parallel with said Allan Street fifty feet to land formerly belonging to John Baker but now supposed to belong to Fred King, thence northerly parallel with said west line of said Knight and wife thirteen and one-fifth rods to Allen Street, and thence easterly along the south line of said Allen Street fifty feet to the place of beginning, being the same land conveyed to Augustus Osler of Pittsford by Frank T. Butterfly and Jennie M. Butterfly by deed dated July 2, 1923, and recorded in Rutland City Land Records in Book 42 at Page 158, to which deed and record reference may be had ‘" Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : November 25, 2020 By: /S/Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.