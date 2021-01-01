STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 129-3-19 RDCV BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. v. RONNA J. MCPHEE AND SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT OCCUPANTS OF: 17 Stratton Road, Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 9, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Ronna J. McPhee and the late Barry A. McPhee Sr. to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Countrywide Bank FSB, dated July 25, 2008 and recorded in Book 565 Page 715 of the land records of the City of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Countrywide Bank FSB to Bank of America, N.A. successor by merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP fka Countrywide Home Loan Servicing, LP dated October 5, 2001 and recorded in Book 606 Page 176 of the land records of the City of Rutland, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 17 Stratton Road, Rutland, Vermont on January 26, 2021 at 9:00AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Ronna McPhee and Barry A McPhee, husband and wife, by quitclaim deed of Ronna McPhee dated June 29, 2007 and recorded July 10, 2007 in Book 548 at Page 1 of the Rutland City Land Records. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Ronna McPhee by warranty deed John J Udart dated March 7, 2001 and recorded March 13, 2001 in Book 409 at Page 459 of the Rutland City Land Records. “Beginning at a point on the west line of Stratton road at a point 125 feet from the southeast corner of lands owned by Charles Trombley and wife and running thence southerly along the west line of Stratton Road 135 feet to the northeast corner of lands of Walter C. Soulia and wife, thence westerly along the north line of land of said Soulia 351 feet and thence easterly parallel with the west line of Stratton Road 135 feet and thence easterly parallel with the north line of lands of Soulia and wife 351 feet more or less to the place of beginning. Excepting, however, from the foregoing parcel a piece of land on the north end of said parcel with a frontage of 65 feet on Stratton Road as described in a deed from the grantor herein to Carmine J. Pitaniello dated May 19, 1948. Also being the same lands and premises as conveyed to John J. Udart and Eleanor M. Udart by deed dated April 17, 1972 and recorded in Book 161 at Page 323 of the City of Rutland Land Records. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : November 25, 2020 By : __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
