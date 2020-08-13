STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 264-5-19 RDCV U.S. BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST v. DIANA M. GENERESS OCCUPANTS OF: 117 Prospect Street, Wallingford VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 18, 2020, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Diana M. Generess and the late Kenneth E. Generess to CitiFinancial, Inc., dated December 20, 2005 and recorded in Book 83 Page 198 of the land records of the Town of Wallingford, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from CitiFinancial Servicing, LLC to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC dated April 11, 2016 and recorded in Book 103 Page 246; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from SFNA Receivables (MD) Inc. f/k/a CitiFinancial, Inc. to CitiFinancial Servicing, LLC dated April 11, 2016 and recorded in Book 103 Page 246; (3) Corrective Assignment of Mortgage from CitiFinancial Servicing, LLC to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC dated September 22, 2017 and recorded in Book 106 Page 424; (4) Assignment of Mortgage from Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC to J.P. Morgan Acquisition Corp. dated August 25, 2017 and recorded in Book 107 Page 14; and (4) Assignment of Mortgage from J.P. Morgan Acquisition Corp. to U.S. Bank, National Association as Legal Title Trustee for Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust dated January 2, 2020 and recorded in Book 110 Page 412 all of the land records of the Town of Wallingford for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 117 Prospect Street, Wallingford, Vermont on September 8, 2020 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND IN TOWN OF WALLINGFORD. RUTLAND COUNTY. STATE OF VT. AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN BOOK 68 PAGE 404 ID# 13-010-0117, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS A METES AND BOUNDS PROPERTY. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM JOSEPH A. EDDY TO KENNETH E. GENERESS AND DIANA M. GENERESS DATED 08/13/1999 RECODED ON 08/16/1999 IN BOOK 68, PAGE 404 IN RUTLAND COUNTY RECORDS. STATE OF VT. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : July 22, 2020 By: /S/Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
