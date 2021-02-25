STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 107-2-19 RDCV NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING v. CAROL A. LACLAIR AND WAYNE N. LACLAIR OCCUPANTS OF: 8 Spellman Terrace, Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 4, 2021 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Carol A. LaClair and Wayne N. LaClair to Chittenden Trust Co. d/b/a Mortgage Service Center, dated May 13, 2005 and recorded in Book 504 Page 127 of the land records of the City of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) An Assignment of Mortgage from People’s United Bank, successor in interest by merger to Chittenden Trust Co. d/b/a Mortgage Service Center to Everbank dated January 2, 2009 and recorded in Book 572 Page 130; (2) An Assignment of Mortgage from Everbank, as successor by merger to Everhome Mortgage Company to Green Tree Servicing, LLC n/k/a Ditech Financial LLC dated May 21, 2014 and recorded in Book 635 page 920; (3) and Assignment of Mortgage from Ditech Financial LLC f/k/a Green Tree Servicing LLC to New Residential Mortgage LLC dated February 12, 2020 and recorded in Book 694 Page 25; and (4) An Assignment of Mortgage from New Residential Mortgage LLC to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing dated May 20, 2020 and recorded in Book 695 Page 427 all of the land records of the City of Rutland, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 8 Spellman Terrace, Rutland, Vermont on March 22, 2021 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Carol A. LaClair by Executor’s Deed of Robrt J. Ratti and Carole Zakrezewski, Co-Executors of the Estate of Mary Louise Hayward dated July 26, 2004, of record in Volume 488 at Page 833 of the City of Rutland Land Records. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED: February 10, 2021 By: /s/ Loraine L. Hite __________________________ Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
