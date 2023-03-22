NOTICE OF HEARING – Eleanor White Trust VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT ADDISON UNIT PROBATE DIVISION Docket 21-PR-00879 A Motion Hearing will be held on the TRUSTEE’S SUMMARY OF ACCOUNT and MOTION TO ALLOW ACCOUNT on May 11, 2023 at 9:00 am. This Hearing will be held by Webex/Video. Go to https://vtcourts.webex.com. Meeting ID: 23352329966 and Meeting Password: MRr4qw26SJ3. Or, use the Cisco Webex Meetings App, tap join meeting and enter the above ID and Password. If unable to join by video, you may join by phone by dialing 1-802-636-1108 (not toll free) and when prompted enter the above Meeting ID followed by the pound symbol (#). You will be prompted to enter your attendee number (which you don not have). Instead, press pound (#). If you are unable to participate by video or telephone, you may file a motion to appear in person at 7 Mahady Court, Middlebury, VT 05753. Dated 3/16/2023 Signed /s/ Aaron Eaton, Esq., Co-Trustee of the Eleanor White Trust, 128 Merchants Row, Ste 709, Rutland, VT 5701, 802-773-4700, aaron@vtlawyers.org Name of Publication: Rutland Herald Publication Date:
