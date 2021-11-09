VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISON Rutland Unit Case No. 21-PR-03842 83 Center St Rutland, VT 05701 802-775-0114 www.vermontjudiciary.org NOTICE OF HEARING AND ORDER FOR PUBLICATION Estate of: Casey Grant TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: The following petition/motion, Petition to Open an Estate and Appoint Fiduciary, has been filed in the Probate Division of the Superior Court: July 15, 2021. WHEREAS the court has assigned the 8th of December 2021, at the Vermont Superior Court Probate Division, Rutland Unit, located at 83 Center Street, Rutland, Vermont, at 10:30am, to hear and decide upon said petition, and ordered that notice thereof be given by publishing this notice for two successive weeks in the Rutland Herald, a newspaper circulating in Rutland County. Service by publication to be complete at least 7 days prior to the day assigned for hearing. THEREFORE, you are hereby notified to appear before said Court, at the time and place assigned, to make objections, if you have cause. This is the first action in this proceeding. If you wish to receive notice of future events in this matter you must formally enter your appearance with the court. Electronically signed pursuant to V.R.E.F. 9(d) s/ Karl C. Anderson____ 11/1/2021 Karl C. Anderson Rutland County Probate Judge Any individual with a disability requiring assistance accessing the services, programs, and/or activities at the Courthouse should contact the Clerk's office at the above address for further assistance.
