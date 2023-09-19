NOTICE OF HEARING OF MENDON ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT Please take notice that on Wednesday October 4, 2023 beginning at 5:30 p.m., the Mendon Zoning Board of Adjustment shall conduct a public hearing at the Town Offices, on the Appeal of Denial of Application for a Zoning Permit and an Application for a Conditional Use Permit allowing the construction of a single residential house on property owned by David H. Cooper, located at 0 Notch Road, (Tax Map No. 08, Block 02, Parcel 56.1) Mendon, Vermont. Dated at Mendon, Vermont this 14th day of September, 2023. John J. Kennelly, Chairman Mendon Zoning Board of Adjustment