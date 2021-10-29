Notice of Hearing On Discontinuation of the remaining portion of T.H. 33 (Wolcott Meadow Rd) Select Board of Chittenden, Vermont The Select Board of Chittenden hereby gives notice to the persons named below as owners or interested persons in lands and rights that may be affected by a decision of said select board to discontinue the following town road: T.H. 33 (Wolcott Meadow Rd): in its entirety leading from its intersection with Baker Brook Trail (L.T. 2) to the border of the property of James W. and Clare B. Langan. The Select Board, affected landowners, and any member of the public will meet at the intersection of Baker Brook Trail and Wolcott Meadow Rd at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 20, 2021, for a site inspection and walk of a portion of the above highway. The Select Board will then meet by Zoom at 2:00 PM (invitation will be found at chittendenvt.org) for anyone else interested in the site inspection. At the conclusion of the site inspections a recess will occur, interested parties will then meet at the Town Office at 260 Chittenden Road at approximately 5:30 PM on Monday, November 22, 2021, or by Zoom to conduct a hearing on the question of the reclassifications. As required by law, notice of this site inspection and hearing is being provided by certified mail to each of the persons owning or interested in lands through which these highways pass, listed below, as well as the Chittenden Planning Commission. A copy is to be posted in the office of the Town Clerk, and published in the Rutland Herald, not less than 10 days before the time set for the hearing. If the Select Board determines that for the public good, necessity, and convenience of the inhabitants of the Town, the discontinuation of this highway is required, the Board will decide that matter in deliberative session. Damages are not available for discontinuation of highways. The following persons/governments have been notified of the public hearing: *Patrick Mahar *Mandirola, Brian R. & Pamela A. *Mandirola, Theresa Y. Revocable Trust Chittenden Select Board: Kathleen Pratt, Chair Andrew Quint Robert A. Baird Julie Fredette Joseph Casella
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.