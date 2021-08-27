Notice of Hearing On Reclassifying T.H. 27 (West Rd Extension), T.H. 39 (Eckley Connector) T.H.7 (Lead Mine Rd), and T.H. 40 (Bisbee Rd) to a Legal Trail; ALSO On Discontinuation of the remaining portion of T.H. 33 (Wolcott Meadow Rd) Select Board of Chittenden, Vermont The Select Board of Chittenden hereby gives notice to the persons named below as owners or interested persons in lands and rights that may be affected by a decision of said select board to reclassify the following town roads: T.H. 27 – West Rd Extension: in its entirety from the north end of T.H. 27 (West Rd) easterly to its terminus where it meets the Goshen town line, to a Legal Town Trail. T.H. 39 – Eckley Connector: in its entirety from the junction with easterly side of T.H. 27 (West Rd Extension) to its terminus at T.H. 40 (Bisbee Rd), to a Legal Town Trail. T.H. 40 – Bisbee Road: in its entirety from the junction of T.H. 7 (Lead Mine Rd) northerly to its terminus in the property of Richard and Sara Kussel, to a Legal Town Trail. T.H. 7 Lead Mine Rd: from its intersection with T.H. 6 (Middle Rd) to its intersection with T.H. 40 (Bisbee Rd) to a Legal Town Trail. The Select Board of Chittenden hereby gives notice to the persons named below as owners or interested persons in lands and rights that may be affected by a decision of said select board to discontinue the following town road: T.H. 33 (Wolcott Meadow Rd): in its entirety leading from its intersection with Baker Brook Trail to the border of the property of James W. and Clare B. Langan. The Select Board, affected landowners and any member of the public will meet at the intersection of T.H. 27 – West Rd and West Rd Extension at Noon on Sunday, September 12, 2021, for a site inspection and walk of a portion of the above highways. The Select Board will then meet by Zoom at 3:00pm (invitation will be found at chittendenvt.org) for anyone else interested in the site inspection. At the conclusion of the site inspections a recess will occur, interested parties will then meet at the Town Office at 260 Chittenden Road at approximately 5:30pm on Monday, September 13, 2021, to conduct a hearing on the question of the reclassifications. As required by law, notice of this site inspection and hearing is being provided by certified mail to each of the persons owning or interested in lands through which these highways pass, listed below, as well as the Chittenden Planning Commission. A copy is to be posted in the office of the Town Clerk, and published in the Rutland Herald, not less than 10 days before the time set for the hearing. If the Select Board determines that for the public good, necessity, and convenience of the inhabitants of the Town, the reclassification of these highways is required, the Board will decide that matter in deliberative session. Damages are not available for reclassification of highways. The following persons/governments have been notified of the public hearing: *Town of Goshen *Town of Pittsford * Parker, David and Michelle * Bruner, Simeon * Bruner, R Simeon and Bruner Cott * Bruner, Reuben Simeon, Richard Robbins et al, and Bruner Cott * Robbins, Richard et al * Gee, Bradford * Gee, Brad, and Leslie Gould Revocable Trust * Kussel, Richard and Sara *Patrick Mahar *Mandirola, Brian R. & Pamela A. *Mandirola, Theresa Y. Revocable Trust Chittenden Select Board: Kathleen Pratt, Chair Andrew Quint Robert A. Baird Julie Fredette Joseph Casella
