NOTICE OF HEARING OF MENDON ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT Please take notice that on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 beginning at 5:30 p.m., the Mendon Zoning Board of Adjustment shall conduct a public hearing on the Application for a Conditional Use Permit allowing for a new residence to be built on property owned by David Beardsley, and others, located at 3284 Wheelerville Road, (Tax Map No. 07, Block 00, Lot 39.30) Mendon, Vermont. The hearing will be held remotely – you may participate via internet connection or by telephone. For additional information on how to participate please contact the Board Chair at the email address below. Dated at Mendon, Vermont this 20th day of March, 2020. John J. Kennelly, Chair Mendon Zoning Board of Adjustment Kennelly@vermontcounsel.com
