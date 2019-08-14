STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT ADDISON FAMILY DIVISION DOCKET NO. 84-9-18 Anjv In re: E.S. ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING TO: Michael Shively, father E.S., you are hereby notified that the State of Vermont has filed a petition to terminate your residual parental rights to E.S. and that the hearing to consider the termination of all residual parental rights to E.S. will be held on September 17, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. at the Vermont Superior Court, Addison Family Division, at 7 Mahady Court, Middlebury, Vermont. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear at this hearing may result in the termination of all of your parental rights to E.S. The State is represented by the Attorney General’s Office, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2080. A copy of this order shall be mailed to Michael Shively if an address for him is known. /s/ Alison Arms _____________________ _____ Honorable Alison Arms 8/05/19 _______ Date
