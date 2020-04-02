STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT FAMILY DIVISION BENNINGTON UNIT DOCKET NO. 11-1-18 Bnjv In re: K.S. NOTICE OF HEARING TO: Daryl W. Shaw: The State of Vermont has filed a motion for hearing to establish paternity and a petition to terminate residual parental rights to K.S. You are hereby notified that the Termination of Parental Rights hearing will be held on May 21 and May 22, 2020, Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Family Division, 200 Veterans Memorial Drive, Bennington Vermont. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear at these hearings can result in termination of parental rights. The State is represented by the Attorney General’s Office, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2080. Other interested parties include Cassaundra Marie Halsey and K.S. Kerry McDonald-Cady Family Division Judge 3/18/20___________ Date
