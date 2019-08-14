TOWN OF PROCTOR, VERMONT NOTICE OF HEARING TO ACCEPT AND LAYOUT A TOWN HIGHWAY In accordance with Section 709 of Title 19 VSA, the Selectboard of the Town of Proctor give this Notice of a Hearing on August 28, 2019 at 7:00 PM, at the Proctor Free Library Community Room to hear the testimony of interested persons as to whether the private road known as Electric Avenue, dedicated by Green Mountain Power Corp, and previously inspected and surveyed to the Selectboard’s satisfaction, should be accepted as a town highway as required to achieve the public good, necessity, and convenience of the inhabitants of the Town of Proctor. Upon acceptance the Selectboard intends to classify Electric Avenue as a Class 4 highway. Maintenance and care of Electric Avenue will remain the responsibility of Green Mountain Power Corp. Dated July 25, 2019. By Bruce Baccei, Chair, on behalf of the Selectboard
