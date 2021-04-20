STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT FAMILY DIVISION RUTLAND UNIT DOCKET NO. 51-3-17 Rdjv In re: H.B. NOTICE OF HEARING TO: Andrew Fortune and Unknown Father of H.B. The State of Vermont has filed a petition to terminate your residual parental rights to H.B. (dob 03/14/2017). You are hereby notified that the hearing to consider the termination of all residual parental rights to H.B. will be held on 6/25/21 at 9:00am at the Family Court of Vermont, Rutland County, 9 Merchants Row, Rutland Vermont. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear at this hearing will result in the termination of any rights you may have to H.B. as his father. The State is represented by the Attorney General's Office, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2080. Other interested parties include Shania G. and H.B. s/ David Barra April 1, 2021 Honorable. David Barra Date Family Court Judge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.