Notice of Hearing On Reclassifying T.H. 27 (West Rd Extension), T.H. 39 (Eckley Rd) and T.H. 40 (Bisbee Rd) to a Legal Trail Select Board of Chittenden, The Select Board of Chittenden hereby gives notice to the persons named below as owners or interested persons in lands and rights that may be affected by a decision of said select board to reclassify the following town roads: T.H. 27 – West Rd Extension: in its entirety from the north end of T.H. 27 (West Rd) easterly to its terminus where it meets the Goshen town line, to a Legal Town Trail. T.H. 39 – Eckley Rd: in its entirety from the junction with easterly side of T.H. 27 (West Rd Extension) to its terminus at T.H. 40 (Bisbee Rd), to a Legal Town Trail. T.H. 40 – Bisbee Road: in its entirety from the junction of T.H. 7 (Lead Mine Rd) northerly to its terminus in the property of Richard and Sara Kussel, to a Legal Town Trail. The Select Board, affected landowners and any member of the public will meet at the intersection of T.H. 27 – West Rd and West Rd Extension at 10:00am on Saturday, July 11, 2020, for a site inspection and will walk a portion of the above highways. The Select Board will then meet by Zoom at 12:00pm (invitation will be found at chittendenvt.org) for anyone else interested in the site inspection. At the conclusion of the site inspections a recess will occur, interested parties will then meet at the Town Office at 260 Chittenden Road at approximately 5:30pm on Monday, August 10, 2020, to conduct a hearing on the question of the reclassifications. As required by law, notice of this site inspection and hearing is being provided by certified mail to each of the persons owning or interested in lands through which these highways pass, listed below, as well as the Chittenden Planning Commission. A copy is to be posted in the office of the Town Clerk, and published in the Rutland Herald, not less than 10 days before the time set for the hearing. If the Select Board determines that for the public good, necessity, and convenience of the inhabitants of the Town require the reclassification of these highways, the Board will decide that matter in deliberative session. Damages are not available for reclassification of highways. The following persons/governments have been notified of the public hearing: *Town of Goshen *Town of Pittsford * Parker, David and Michelle * Bruner, Simeon * Bruner, R Simeon and Bruner Cott * Bruner, Reuben Simeon, Richard Robbins et al, and Bruner Cott * Robbins, Richard et al * Gee, Bradford * Gee, Edward and Brad and Yvonne Smith * Gee, Edward and Brad, Yvonne Smith, and Leslie Gould Revocable Trust * Smith, Roland and Yvonne * Kussel, Richard and Sara Chittenden Select Board: Kathleen Pratt, Chair Andrew Quint Gina Ottoboni Julie Fredette Robert A. Baird
