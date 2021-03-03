STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT FAMILY DIVISION RUTLAND UNIT DOCKET NO. 99/100-5-19 Rdjv In re: M.D. and M.D. NOTICE OF HEARING TO: Stacy Eddy, Mother of M.D. and M.D. The State of Vermont has filed a petition to terminate your residual parental rights to M.D. (d.o.b. 6/30/2015) and M.D. (d.o.b. 6/24/2017). You are hereby notified that the hearing to consider the termination of all residual parental rights to M.D. and M.D. will be held on, Friday, June 11, 2021, at 9 a.m. at the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Family Division, 9 Merchants Row, Rutland, Vermont. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear at this hearing will result in the termination of any rights you may have to M.D. and M.D. as their Mother. The State is represented by the Attorney General’s Office, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2080. Other interested parties include M.D., M.D. and Jeremiah D. February 23, 2021 /s/ David A. Barra Date David A. Barra Superior Court Judge Signed Electronically
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.