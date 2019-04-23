STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION Windsor Unit Docket No. 141-3-19 Wrpr IN RE: Aldrich, Roy NOTICE OF HEARING AND ORDER FOR PUBLICATION TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: The following petition/motion has been filed in the Probate Division of the Superior Court: Petition to Open Decedent’s Estate A hearing on the petition will be held at: 11a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Windsor Probate Division of the Superior Court located at 12 The Green, Woodstock, VT. If no one appears at the hearing to object, the relief requested may be granted. If you wish to receive notice of future events in this proceeding, you must notify the Court by filing a Notice of Appearance (Form P_148). It is hereby ORDERED that the notice of hearing as set forth in this Order be published in a newspaper of general circulation in Chester, Vermont. /s/ Frederick M. Glover 4/3/2019 Probate Judge Publication Dates: April 23, 2019 and April 30, 2019
