SUPERIOR COURT FAMILY DIVISION RUTLAND UNIT DOCKET NO. 189-11-19 Rdjv In re: C.H. NOTICE OF HEARING TO: Craig Wilkins. The State of Vermont has filed Motion to Establish Parentage of C.H. You are hereby notified that the hearing to consider establishing Craig Wilkins as father to C.H. Will be held on January 20, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Family Division, Merchants Row, Rutland, Vermont. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear and defend at this hearing Will result in judgement of paternity establishing you as the father of C.H. Other parties to this case are the child, C.H.; his guardian ad litem; mother, Stephanie H.; and the Vermont Department for Children and Families. DCF is represented by the Attorney General’s Office, HC North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2080. s/ Hon. Howard A. Kalfus__ Family Court Judge 11/29/2021_____ Date
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.