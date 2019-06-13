Notice of Hearing On Reclassifying T.H. 13 (Upper Michigan Rd); T.H. 20 (Tozier Hill Rd); T.H. 33(Wolcott Meadow Rd); T.H. 34 (Lower Michigan Rd); T.H. 35 (Steam Mill Brook Rd); T.H. 37 (Jimmy Dean Brook Rd); T.H. 38 (Will Mullen Crossroad); T.H. 41 (Garden Hill Rd) to a Legal Trail Select Board of Chittenden, Vermont The Select Board of Chittenden hereby gives notice to the persons named below as owners or interested persons in lands and rights that may be affected by a decision of said select board to reclassify the following town roads: T.H. 13 – Upper Michigan Road: in its entirety from the eastern end of LT-27 (Michigan Road) easterly to its terminus where it meets the Pittsfield town line; to a Legal Town Trail. T.H. 20 – Tozier Hill Road: in its entirety from the easterly end of LT-10 (Green Road) to its terminus at the Pittsfield town line, to a Legal Town Trail. T.H. 33 – Wolcott Meadow Road: in its entirety from the junction of T.H. 38 (Will Mullen Crossroad) easterly to the junction of LT-2(Baker Brook Trail), to a Legal Town Trail. T.H. 34 – Lower Michigan Road: in its entirety from the easterly end of LT-18 (Caryl Brook Trail) to its terminus at the Pittsfield Town Line, to a Legal Town Trail. T.H. 35 – Steam Mill Brook Road: in its entirety from the junction of LT-2 (Baker Brook Trail) northeasterly to the beginning of LT-9 (Steam Mill Brook Road Ext.), to a Legal Town Trail. T.H. 37 – Jimmy Dean Brook Road: in its entirety from the southeasterly end of LT-17 (Darning Needle Trail) to its terminus at the Killington Town line, to a Legal Town Trail. T.H. 38 – Will Mullen Crossroad: in its entirety from the junction of T.H. 6 (Middle Road Road) easterly to the junction of LT-2 (Baker Brook Trail), to a Legal Town Trail. T.H. 41 – Garden Hill Road: in its entirety from the junction of T.H. 27 (West Road) westerly to its terminus, to a Legal Trail. The Select Board, affected landowners and any member of the public will meet at the intersection of T.H. 13 – Upper Michigan Road and the Pittsfield Town Line at 10:00am on Saturday, July 27, 2019 for a site inspection and will walk a portion of the above highways. The Select Board will then meet at the Town Offices at 12:00pm for anyone else interested in a site inspection. At the conclusion of the site inspections a recess will occur, interested parties will then meet at the Town Office at 260 Chittenden Road at approximately 6:20pm on Thursday August 1, 2019 to conduct a hearing on the question of the reclassifications. As required by law, notice of this site inspection and hearing is being provided by certified mail to each of the persons owning or interested in lands through which these highways pass, listed below, as well as the Chittenden Planning Commission. A copy is to be posted in the office of the Town Clerk, and published in the Rutland Herald, not less than 10 days before the time set for the hearing. If the Select Board determines that for the public good, necessity, and convenience of the inhabitants of the Town require the reclassification of these highways, the Board will decide that matter in deliberative session. Damages are not available for reclassification of highways. The following persons/governments have been notified of the public hearing: *Green Mountain National Forest *State of Vermont *Town of Pittsfield, VT *Sean A. & Jessie M. Gallagher *James & Clare Langan *Patrick R. Mahar *Theresa & Gary Mandirola *Nathaniel & Jennifer Beach *Town of Killington, VT *John & Ellen Bodin *Robert & Bonnie Baird *David & Michelle Parker *Town of Pittsford, VT Chittenden Select Board: Gary Congdon, Chair Kathleen Pratt Preston Rich Gina Ottoboni Andrew Quint
