STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT FAMILY DIVISION RUTLAND UNIT Docket No. 70-7-20 Rdjv In re: H.C.S., Juvenile. NOTICE OF HEARING TO: Unknown Father of H.C.S., The State of Vermont has filed a Motion to Establish Parentage to H.C.S. , born on 7/1/2020. You are hereby notified that the hearing to consider the Motion to Establish Parentage to H.C.S. will be held on October 26, 2023 at 3:00 p.m., at the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit, Family Division, 9 Merchants Row, Rutland, Vermont 05701. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear at this hearing may result in the termination of any rights you may have to H.C.S. as a father. The State is represented by the Attorney General’s Office, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2080. Other interested parties include H.C.S., and Mother, Desireah Fosmer. By: David A. Barra_______________8/25/2023 Hon. David A. Barra Date Presiding Judge Vermont Superior Court Rutland Unit, Family Division