NOTICE OF HEARING OF MENDON ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT Please take notice that on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 beginning at 5:30 p.m., the Mendon Zoning Board of Adjustment shall conduct a public hearing at the Town Offices, on the Application for a Conditional Use Permit allowing for a new residence to be built on property owned by Sharon Stahle, located at 3537 Wheelerville Road, (Tax Map No. 07, Block 00, Lot 43) and the destruction of existing structure when new home is ready for occupancy, Mendon, Vermont. Dated at Mendon, Vermont this 9th day of September, 2019. John J. Kennelly, Chairman Mendon Zoning Board of Adjustment
