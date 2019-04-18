STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT FAMILY DIVISION ADDISON DOCKET NO. 97-10-18 Anjv In re: N.B. NOTICE OF HEARING TO: Jack T. Hopper putative father of N.B., you are hereby notified that the hearing to consider the Permanent Guardianship of N.B. will be held on May 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Vermont Superior Court, Addison Family Division, at 7 Mahady Court, Middlebury, Vermont. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear at this hearing may result in the creation of a Permanent Guardianship of N.B. The Juvenile is represented by Attorney Jennifer Wagner, Esq. 62 Court Street, Middlebury, VT 05753. Dated at Middlebury, Vermont, this 15th day of April, 2019. /s/_________________ Alison Sheppard Arms Superior Court Judge
