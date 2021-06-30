STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION ORANGE UNIT CASE NO. 21-CV-01548 IN RE: ABANDONED MOBILE HOME OF KATHLEEN MACKEY NOTICE OF HEARING A hearing on The Housing Foundation, Inc.’s Verified Complaint to declare as abandoned the mobile home of Kathleen Mackey, located at the Mobile Acres Mobile Home Park, Lot #35, 90 Sesame Street in Braintree, Vermont and to authorize the sale by auction of said mobile home has been scheduled on July 15, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. This hearing will be held remotely as no hearings are being held in person at the Courthouse. To participate in this hearing, the WEBEX Login Information is as follows: App: Cisco Webex Meeting Website: https://vtcourts.webex.com Meeting Number: 1731293023 Password: JTpmJgJN959 If you do not have a computer or sufficient bandwidth, you may call (408) 418-9388 to appear by phone. (This is not a tollfree number). You will then enter the meeting number and password listed above. If you have technical difficulties, call the Court at (802) 685-4610. Date: June 15, 2021 Civil Division Clerk VERIFIED COMPLAINT FOR ABANDONMENT PURSUANT TO 10 V.S.A. § 6249(h) (Auction) NOW COMES The Housing Foundation, Inc. (“HFI”), by and through its counsel Nadine L. Scibek, and hereby complains as follows: 1. HFI, a Vermont non-profit corporation with a principal place of business in Montpelier, County of Washington, State of Vermont, is the record owner of a mobile home park known as the Mobile Acres Mobile Home Park (the “Park”) located in the Town of Braintree, Vermont. The Park is managed by the Vermont State Housing Authority. 2. Kathleen Mackey (“Mackey”) is the record owner of a certain mobile home described as a 1992 Colony Keystone, Model #01104, 14’ x 80’, bearing serial No. SQ03083-A (the “Mobile Home”), located on Lot #35, Mobile Acres Mobile Home Park, 90 Sesame Street in Braintree, Vermont. See attached Vermont Mobile Home Uniform Bill of Sale. 3. Mackey leased a lot in the Park for her mobile home from HFI pursuant to a written lease. HFI is holding a security deposit of $265.00. See attached Lease. 4. Mackey is deceased. Mackey’s date of death is November 29, 2020. No probate estate for Mackey has been opened per the Vermont Superior Court, Orange Probate Division. See attached Vermont Certificate of Death. 5. The mobile home has been abandoned and is empty. The last known legal resident of the mobile home was Mackey. 6. After Mackey’s passing, her cousin Carolyn Demore contacted Thomas Young, Property Manager for HFI regarding the Mobile Home. This is Mackey’s only asset. They had several conversations regarding the Mobile Home. Ms. Demore told Mr. Young that she had contacted Mackey’s only living sibling who lives in Maine and she told Ms. Demore not to contact her again as she has not spoken to Mackey in 40 years. Mackey never married and has no children. Ms. Demore asked Mr. Young to winterize the Mobile Home. Ms. Demore later indicated via email dated April 8, 2021 that HFI could start the abandonment process for Mackey’s mobile home. Ms. Demore told Mr. Young that no one in the family wanted to deal with the mobile home. Ms. Demore is in her 70s and lives in Massachusetts. Ms. Demore gave Mr. Young the keys to the Mobile Home and she asked Mr. Young when the Mobile Home is disposed of/sold to save the family pictures for her. HFI’s counsel sent a follow up email to Ms. Demore on April 22, 2021 to confirm that she had no objection to the mobile home being declared abandoned, but she has failed to respond. See attached emails. 7. The following security interests, mortgages, liens and encumbrances appear of record with respect to the mobile home: a. Mackey is in arrears on obligations to pay property taxes to the Town of Braintree, Vermont in the aggregate amount of $1,749.53, plus interest and penalties. The delinquent property taxes are now a lien on the property. 8. Uriah Wallace, a duly licensed Vermont auctioneer, is a person disinterested in the mobile home and the mobile home park who is able to sell the mobile home at a public auction. 9. Mobile home storage fees continue to accrue at the rate of $416.00 per month and the total owed through June, 2021 is $3,244.00. Court costs and attorney’s fees incurred by HFI currently exceed $500.00. 10. The Park sent written notice by certified mail to the Town of Braintree on April 22, 2021 of its intent to commence this abandonment action. See attached. WHEREFORE, the Park Owner respectfully requests that the Honorable Court enter an order as follows: 1. Declare that the mobile home has been abandoned; 2. Approve the sale of the mobile home at a public auction to be held within 15 days of the date of judgment, pursuant to 10 V.S.A. § 6249(h); and 3. Grant judgment in favor of the Park Owner HFI and against the mobile home for past due and unpaid rent and mobile home storage charges through the date of judgment, together with HFI’s court costs, publication and mailing costs, auctioneer’s costs, winterization costs, lot cleanup charges, attorney’s fees incurred in connection with this matter and any other costs incurred by HFI herein. DATED this 14th day of June, 2021. THE HOUSING FOUNDATION, INC. BY: Nadine L. Scibek Attorney for HFI I declare that the above statement is true and accurate to the best of my knowledge and belief. I understand that if the above statement is false, I will be subject to the penalty of perjury or other sanctions in the discretion of the Court. June 14, 2021 By: Thomas Young, Duly Authorized Agent for HFI
