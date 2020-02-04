Notice of Hearing On discontinuing a portion of T.H. 33(Wolcott Meadow Rd) Select Board of Chittenden, Vermont The Select Board of Chittenden hereby gives notice to the persons named below as owners or interested persons in lands and rights that may be affected by a decision of said Select Board to discontinue a portion of the following town road: T.H. 33 – Wolcott Meadow Road: The portion which is currently crossing the property of James W. and Clare B. Langan and which is depicted in the Survey Plat of Wolcott Meadow Road dated December 26th, 2019. The Select Board, affected landowners and any member of the public will meet at the intersection of T.H. 6 – Middle Road and T.H. 33 – Wolcott Meadow Road at 10:00am on Saturday, March 7, 2020 for a site inspection and will walk a portion of the above highways. At the conclusion of the site inspection a recess will occur, interested parties will then meet at the Town Office at 260 Chittenden Road at approximately 6:00pm on Monday March 9, 2020 to conduct a hearing on the question of the reclassifications. As required by law, notice of this site inspection and hearing is being provided by certified mail to each of the persons owning or interested in lands through which these highways pass, listed below, as well as the Chittenden Planning Commission. A copy is to be posted in the office of the Town Clerk, and published in the Rutland Herald, not less than 10 days before the time set for the hearing. If the Select Board determines that for the public good, necessity, and convenience of the inhabitants of the Town require the reclassification of these highways, the Board will decide that matter in deliberative session. Damages are not available for reclassification of highways. The following persons/governments have been notified of the public hearing: *James W. and Clare B. Langan Chittenden Select Board: Gary Congdon, Chair Kathleen Pratt Preston Rich Gina Ottoboni Andrew Quint
