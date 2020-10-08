VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION Windsor Unit Case No. 539-11-19 Wrpr 12 The Green Woodstock, VT 05091 802-457-2121 www.vermont judiciary.org October 01, 2020 NOTICE OF HEARING AND ORDER FOR PUBLICATION IN RE: Nourse, Raymond G. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: The following petition/motion has been filed in the Probate Division of the Superior Court: November 15, 2019. Petition to Open and estate and Appoint an Administrator. A hearing on the petition/motion will be held at: 9:00 AM on November 09, 2020 at the above-named court. If no one appears at the hearing to object, the relief requested may be granted. If you wish to receive notice of future events in this proceeding, you must notify the Court by filing a Notice of Appearance form that can be found on the Vermont Judiciary website. It is hereby ORDERED that the notice of hearing as set forth in the Order be published in the Rutland Herald, a newspaper of general circulation in Springfield, Vermont. Publication date: Thursday, October 8, 2020. Phone status regarding the Petition to Open Estate. PARTIES TO CALL 605-313-6296, WHEN PROMPTED ENTER THE ACCESS CODE 247801 FOLLOWED BY THE # SIGN. ELECTRONICALLY SIGNED: 10/1/2020 5:08:19 PM pursuant to V.R.E.F 9(d) /s/_________________ Frederick M. Glover, Probate Judge Any individual with a disability requiring assistance accessing the services, programs, and/or activities at the Courthouse should contact the Clerk’s office at the above address for further assistance.
