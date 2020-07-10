NOTICE OF HIGHWAY RECLASSIFICATION PROCEEDINGS POULTNEY TOWN HIGHWAY 29, COMMONLY KNOWN AS AMES HOLLOW ROAD / BIRDSEYE ROAD PURSUANT TO 19 V.S.A.§ 708 To all persons owning or interested in lands through which Poultney Town Highway 29 may pass or abut: the Selectboard of Poultney on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 5:00PM shall examine the premises, receive testimony and hear all persons interested on the proposed reclassification of Town Highway 29 to the status of “Trail.” The examination of the premises will commence at the junction of Town Highway 29 with Town Highway 9, Hampshire Hollow Road, and then will continue for the receipt of evidence and testimony immediately thereafter at the Town Hall, 9 Main St., Poultney, VT. This notice was sent by certified mail to those owners and interested parties and additional statutory parties, a list of which owners and parties may be obtained from the Poultney Town Office, 9 Main Street, Poultney, VT 05764. Dated: June 19, 2020 By order of the select board: s/ Jeffrey King, Chair
