NOTICE OF INTENT TO APPLY HERBICIDES NOTICE OF INTENT TO APPLY HERBICIDES The Town of West Rutland will spray portions of the State’s right-of-way along BR4 at the former jughandle for weed control. Spray will be conducted by a Vermont-certified herbicide applicator starting on or about approximately July 12, 2021, and will be limited to areas in the State Right of Way in accordance with their permit. A request for permission to use herbicides has been submitted to the State of Vermont Commissioner of Agriculture. The following herbicides will be applied in liquid form to control invasive phragmites species: foliar spray with glyphosate. Residents along the right-of-way who have sensitive areas should be protected from this herbicide application. For further information or complaints, contact the Vermont Department of Agriculture, Food & Markets, 116 State Street, Montpelier, VT, phone (802) 828-2430.
