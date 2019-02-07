NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE APPLICATION The Town of Pittsford, Vermont intends to file an application for federal financial assistance with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Rural Utilities Service. The project includes improvements to wastewater infrastructure in the Depot Hill Road area and process improvements at the wastewater treatment plant. On Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 6:30 pm, the Town of Pittsford Water and Sewer Commission will conduct a public informational meeting to review the project and take public comment. Any comments regarding this application should be submitted to the Town of Pittsford. John Haverstock Pittsford Town Manager 802.483.6500 x20 Manager@pittsfordvermont.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.