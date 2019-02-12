Notice of Intent to Sell The Town of Fair Haven hereby gives notice of its intention to consider offers to purchase the property located at: 10-12 Adams St. Fair Haven, Vermont 05743 The conveyance from the Town of Fair Haven will be by Quitclaim Deed and contingent upon the Town complying with 24 V.S.A. § 1061. Bids should be in the Fair Haven Town Offices no later than 3pm Friday, February 22nd, 2019. Late submissions will not be considered. The Board of Selectmen will review bids at the February 26th, 2019 meeting. The Town will consider bids equal to or greater than $8,357.14. All offers should be unconditional, in writing, and mailed or hand delivered to the address below with the envelope clearly labeled Adams Street bid. Town of Fair Haven Town Manager 5 North Park Place Fair Haven, VT 05743 All questions can be sent to the Town Manager, Joe Gunter at fhmanager@comcast.net or call 802-265-3010 ext. 5. Disclosure: The property is still occupied. There are unpaid taxes and water bills that the new owner will be responsible for paying. 24 V.S.A. § 1061 If a petition signed by five percent of the legal voters of the municipality objecting to the proposed conveyance is presented to the municipal clerk within 30 days of the date of posting and publication of the notice required by subdivision (1) of this subsection, the legislative body shall cause the question of whether the municipality shall convey the real estate to be considered at a special or annual meeting called for that purpose. After the meeting, the real estate may be conveyed unless a majority of the voters of the municipality present and voting vote to disapprove of the conveyance.
