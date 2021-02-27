NOTICE OF INTENT TO SELL The Town of Clarendon hereby provides notice of its intention to consider offers to purchase the property listed below: Daniel Morton and Marilyn Morton Premises Walker Mountain Road Clarendon, VT 05756 Parcel No. M82300 Any conveyance from the Town of Clarendon would be by quitclaim deed, as the town does not have title to this real property. Any offers must be unconditional, in writing and submitted no later than March 26, 2021 to: Select Board Town of Clarendon Re: Morton Property P.O. Box 30 Clarendon, VT 05759 The Town of Clarendon Reserves the right to reject any and all offers received. The Town of Clarendon has set a minimum bid on this property of $5000.00. If an offer is received that is satisfactory to the Select Board, the Town of Clarendon will prepare, at its expense, a binding Purchase and Sale Agreement which will require a non-refundable deposit in the amount of twenty percent (20%) of the purchase price upon signing. For more information email Kelly Jakubowski, clarendondeltax@comcast.net
