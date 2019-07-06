NOTICE OF INTENT TO SELL The Town of Fair Haven hereby provides notice of its intention to sell the property at: 30 South Main St Fair Haven, VT 05743 Covenants governing the sale of this property are as follows: The town is requiring the purchaser to clean the property to bring it into compliance with the town Junk Ordinance The new owner will be required to place a refundable $5,000 escrow payment down within 3 days of being informed they are the winning bidder. The new property owner will be required to clean the property within 45 days of the sale or will forfeit the escrow payment to the town. Minimum bid is $10,000 A copy of the Deed for the proposed sale can be found in the town offices at: 3 North Park Place Fair Haven, VT 05743 This posting is in accordance with 24 V.S.A. § 1061. Questions can be directed to the town Manager at 802-265-3010 or via email at fhmanager@comcast.net. Bids are due to the town offices no later than 4:00 pm July 29th 2019. The Board of Selectmen will review the proposals and make the final selection. The Town of Fair Haven reserves the right to reject any, all, or portions of proposals or accept the proposal the Town deems to be in its best interest, regardless of the lowest proposal amount.
